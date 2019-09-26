Talk about an honest mom! Gwyneth Paltrow had no problem revealing to everyone that sometimes she thinks her two kids can be a tad bratty — however, the word she really used had to be bleeped on television.

The 46-year-old sat down with Today on Thursday, September 26, to discuss many things, including her children — daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13 — who she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin. “It’s the best,” the actress gushed to Savannah Guthrie about parenting. “They’re really coming into themselves. They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest.”

Although, the Oscar winner had some truth to drop as well about the young duo. “Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, d–ks once in a while,” the Goop found joked, as she’s quickly bleeped. “We don’t usually put a 7-second delay on when Gwyneth comes on,” Savannah quipped.

“Sorry about that,” Gwyneth added. “Sorry! Sorry America!” The Avengers: Endgame costar is now married to TV writer Brad Falchuk — they tied the knot in 2018. He also has his own kids, Isabella and Brody. And while the Hollywood star may think her children may be pests sometimes, it seems like they also have an interesting opinion about their mom.

“I am mortifying. Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden,” Gwyneth confessed while making an appearance on The Rachel Ray Show on January 11. “It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person.” Why? Well it’s all because of what she does while out and about with her kids. “If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from her face,” she continued, referring to Apple.

“Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it,'” Gwyneth added.

Even though Gwyneth now has two teen kids, do not expect her to welcome any more babies into the household with her new man. “Good lord, no. I’m too old,” the businesswoman confessed to ES Magazine. “It’s great that women are able to have babies late into their forties, but … I mean, pfffff. I don’t think I could be up all night. I wouldn’t survive.”

Well, one thing is for sure: Gwyneth does not hold back!