When Madonna gets knocked down, she gets right back up again! The “Like a Prayer” singer made her big return to the stage after suffering a scary fall on February 18.

Madonna, 65, performed at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Wednesday, February 21, just days after her dancing mishap. Pamela Anderson ended up joining her on the stage for a special performance of “Vogue,” proving that she wasn’t going to let the fall get her down. Kelly Ripa had joined Madonna on stage for the special song weeks prior to her fall.

The now-viral incident in question was captured in a video at her tour stop at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Madonna was performing “Open Your Heart” and did a little bit of choreography while sitting on a chair. Fans of the star definitely recognized the homage to the song’s iconic music video and were absolutely loving the feeling of nostalgia that it brought.

Just as one of her background dancers began pulling her backward in the chair across the stage, he lost his footing. He fell down and brought Madonna to the ground with him. The chair toppled down underneath her, leaving many completely shocked. Fans could be heard screaming in the crowd during the debacle.

Like a true champion, Madonna stood up and brushed herself off to complete the rest of the song. With a smile on her face, she continued to sing and was helped back up to her feet by another dancer on the stage. The crowd filled with applause as everyone was happy to know that the legendary songstress was OK after taking a tumble.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Last year, Madonna explained that it was a miracle that she was even able to go on tour after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection.

“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said during a concert at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, in October 2023.

“So, it’s a f–king miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, God bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go,’” she added. “I suddenly had sympathy and empathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt laying in a hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live, and I was given another chance. So I’m very grateful for that.”