Sugar cravings happen to many people, but ​the urge to reach for an unhealthy treat can be curbed naturally. Follow these simple steps to keep temptation under wraps.

Don’t Skip

According to the experts at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center: “Don’t skip meals or snacks. Eating every three to four hours keeps your stomach full and blood sugar balanced. That makes it easier to say no to sugar.” If you eat two or three large meals daily, try eating three smaller meals with healthy snacks (fruit, veggies) in between.

Substitute

“Not all sweet treats are created equal,” say the folks at Kaiser Permanente. “Before reaching for a cookie,” they recommend substitutes such as plain yogurt mixed with a favorite berry. “Strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are naturally sweet and contain low amounts of sugar.”

Drink It In

Hydration is key when you’re trying to keep cravings at bay, points out Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic. “If we have concentrated sugar in our bloodstreams,” she explains, “You can dilute that down with water.” That keeps blood sugar peaks and valleys in check, which, in turn, helps keep those cravings under control.

Tea It Up

“Certain teas can help curb your sugar cravings,” reveal the experts from the website I Quit Sugar. And some of the best teas are spiced with cinnamon. “[It’s] often associated with sweet treats like cinnamon rolls and even pancakes. [Yet] cinnamon has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels, which can help reduce cravings.”

Sleep Tight

“It’s well documented that people who are sleep-deprived crave sugary foods,” says nutrition expert Frances Largeman-Roth, author of Eating in Color. “We’ve all been there. You need to be productive the next day, so you lean on caffeine and sugar for a boost.”