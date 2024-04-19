There are a number of ways one can reduce body fat naturally, as experts have five simple steps to look and feel your best. Find out why aerobic activity, decreasing calories and getting enough sleep can fight fat in the body and help with weight loss.

Keep Moving

It may be obvious, but exercise is key to fighting fat. As the Mayo Clinic says: “For most healthy adults, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends moderate aerobic activity, such as brisk walking, for at least 150 minutes a week or vigorous aerobic activity, such as jogging, for at least 75 minutes.”

Eat Right

“Refined sugars, a staple of ultra-processed products, are empty calories,” says Dr. Michael Fenster, an adjunct professor of medicine at the Kansas Health Science Center. “Decreasing caloric intake spurs the body to utilize its fat reserves, thus decreasing the percentage of body fat.” Focus on plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as well as lean sources of protein, like fish.

Sleep Tight

Per Harvard Medical School: “Don’t skimp on sleep. When you burn the midnight oil, you’re probably not also burning calories, but instead consuming too many. [Research suggests] people who sleep fewer than six hours a night tend to have irregular eating habits — including more frequent, smaller, energy-dense and highly palatable snacks (read: fatty, sugary foods like chips, cookies and ice cream).”

Drink Up

You may sometimes think you’re hungry and reach for extra calories when you’re actually just thirsty,” explain the folks at the Cleveland Clinic. “[Therefore] water may be a great ally when it comes to weight loss. Water helps your body flush out things it doesn’t need, such as waste or toxins, that add unwanted weight. It can also help you feel fuller.”

Don’t Stress

“It may sound surprising, but stress actually plays a large role in your waistline and how easily you can lose weight,” say experts at University of Utah Health. “When you’re stressed, your body releases a hormone called cortisol. Increased amounts of cortisol can raise your blood pressure, raise your blood sugar, and make you crave fatty and sugary foods. All of these things can make it harder for you to lose weight.” Meditation, yoga and tai chi are all activities that can help get you in a more relaxed state.