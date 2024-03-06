These five superfoods will boost your metabolism and recharge your mind and body!

Go Legumes: “If I had to choose one single food to support as a metabolism booster, it would be legumes,” explains Jessica Alvarez, a dietitian at Atlanta’s Emory University School of Medicine. “The fiber and resistant starch in legumes — which include beans, peas and lentils — can be broken down by the gut microbiome to produce short-chain fatty acids, which may boost energy.”

Pep From Peppers: According to Dr. Stacie Stephenson, author of the wellness book Vibrant: “Hot and spicy chili peppers appear to increase metabolic rate, increasing calorie burn and fat metabolism, which could translate to burning between 100 and 200 more calories per day … twice as many calories as eating the same meal without hot peppers.”

Egg-Cellence: Eating protein is crucial to boosting metabolism. Eggs are a great source since they’re low in fat and calories. Says dietitian Laura Burak, founder of the website getnakednutrition.com: “They require more energy from your body to digest them, which is also referred to as a higher thermic effect (TEF) of food. So [through this process,] they can increase your metabolic rate.”

Berry Good: “Blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are especially rich in phenolic compounds, which have been shown to reduce fats in the blood, helping to improve metabolic health,” explains Krutika Nanavati, a dietitian with Nutrition Society New Zealand. Try them over oatmeal; its high-fiber properties are good for metabolism, too.

To a Tea: Caffeine found in green tea is a stimulant that “can help your metabolism,” say the experts at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “It also contains compounds known as catechins. Some studies have linked the consumption of catechins to a higher metabolic rate. Green tea contains more catechins than other forms of tea. [And a supplement such as] green tea extract contains even more catechins!”