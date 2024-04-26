Today show viewers were left puzzled after Savannah Guthrie left the Friday, April 26, episode just a few minutes into the second hour. The early exit came just days after she took a full day off from work.

“Savannah left a little early to get her weekend started,” Hoda Kotb told viewers. Savannah’s previous absence on the Monday, April 22, episode was also explained by her cohost, as Hoda, 59, revealed, “[Savannah is] taking some time off today.”

The journalist didn’t specify what she was up to on either of her long weekends. However, she appeared to be enjoying some family time, as she posted a photo of her husband, Michael Feldman, and their son, Charley, 7, at the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game on April 20.

During the Wednesday, April 24, episode of Today, Savannah, 52, had viewers cracking up when she ran across the plaza to greet the baby of one of the show’s producers. “That is a Today show baby,” Savannah said, as the little one was shown on a big screen. “Wait, where is the baby?”

When Al Roker pointed out that the baby was right nearby, Savannah took off running. She posted a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram and captioned it, “Me + Oliver. Thank you for letting me hold/steal your adorable baby @cartermckay and Brian.”

Savannah’s recent absence from Today came following a week-long hiatus from the program in March. She and Hoda both took time off for spring break, leaving Craig Melvin to jump in as host. Savannah and Hoda have young children, so they were able to score some quality family time during their work vacations.

In addition to Charley, the Australia native also shares a daughter, Vale, 9, with her husband. The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in March, with Savannah taking another day off from her hosting duties for the occasion.

Savannah has had quite a lot to celebrate this year, as she also released her book, Mostly What God Does, in February. “If I died tomorrow – not to sound morose – it’s what I would want [my kids] to know about the God that loves them,” she explained. “It’s pretty much everything I could think of to put on paper.” She also added that her kids are a bit young for the material right now, but explained, “It’s for later in life. I hope that they come to appreciate it.”