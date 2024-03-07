Timeline of Savannah Guthrie’s Today Drama and Book Scam

February 15, 2024

Savannah interviewed Kelly Rowland on Today. The Destiny’s Child alum was there to promote her film Mea Culpa.

“What do you think about your friend Beyoncé,” Savannah asked Kelly about her former bandmate. “She’s like your sister, you guys literally grew up together – she’s stepping into country.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Kelly said with a smile.

“I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?” the journalist asked once more.

“I’m so proud of her,” Kelly responded. “So happy for her.”

Savannah faced a ton of backlash online from viewers who felt her questions about Beyoncé were “disrespectful” toward Kelly.

Kelly, who was slated to appear as a guest cohost later on in the broadcast, ended up walking off the set of the show. Rita Ora filled in for her as a guest cohost at the last minute.