Timeline of Savannah Guthrie’s Today Drama and Book Scam

February 21, 2024
Other outlets reported that Kelly walked off the show due to the nature of her interview with Savannah.
“The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the Today show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all,” a source told The Wrap. “Kelly was upset about Savannah’s aggressive questioning about Beyoncé. She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected.”
That night, several of Savannah’s costars, including Hoda, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones, supported her at a book party. She made a rare comment regarding her drama with Kelly.
“She was lovely. I had no idea, no inkling that anything was amiss,” the TV host told Page Six at the book party. “She was as sweet, and kind and professional as she ever was. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes.”
Savannah also addressed the discourse about the outdated dressing rooms backstage.
“What can I say? Yes, our dressing rooms need a little TLC,” she told People. “But I have to say, we have a historic studio that has been around for 70-plus years. It’s a small space and it’s not that easy to renovate. So, you know, I totally get it.”