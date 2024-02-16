Viewers were shocked to see that Savannah Guthrie was absent from Today on Friday, February 16, after an awkward interview with a guest.

Savannah, 52, was missing from the news desk at the top of the hour. The broadcaster was replaced by Craig Melvin, who joined Hoda Kotb to deliver the morning’s biggest headlines. “Savannah is off this morning,” Hoda, 59, simply said of her cohost’s absence.

Just 24 hours before, Savannah was ripped by Today viewers who felt like she was out of line during her interview with Kelly Rowland. Kelly, 43, appeared on the program to discuss her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa, but Savannah couldn’t stop talking about Beyoncé‘s new music.

“What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?” the newscaster asked the Destiny’s Child alum during the broadcast on Thursday, February 15. “She’s like your sister, you guys literally grew up together – she’s stepping into country.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Kelly responded, not divulging further details.

“I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?” Savannah continued, to which Kelly simply replied, “I’m so proud of her. So happy for her.”

Eventually, the talk show host took the hint that Kelly wanted to flip the conversation back to Mea Culpa.

“Very disrespectful to ask as accomplished entertainer as @KELLYROWLAND about Beyoncé every freaking time she comes on your show,” one person wrote on X. “You didn’t ask J-Lo about Puffy or A-Rod or In Living Color.”

METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Kelly Rowland was on the Today show this morning and she was not having them wanting to ask her about Beyoncé doing country music lol,” another penned. “Her reaction was hilarious to me. She’s there for her movie and her stuff. She handled it w/grace when asked but I get why she’d be annoyed.”

Savannah is currently on tour to promote her new book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere. She made her first stop in Texas on Thursday, where Today costar Jenna Bush Hager’s parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, were in attendance.

She made her way to Oxford, Mississippi, the following day. This weekend, Savannah will be making her rounds in Tennessee before heading to South Carolina on February 18. The bestselling author previously explained to Today viewers that she would be taking some time off in March to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Mike Feldman.