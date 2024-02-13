Savannah Guthrie announced she’ll be taking some time off from Today in the future. The reason is a lot sweeter than you think!

Why Is Savannah Guthrie Taking a Break From ‘Today’?

Savannah announced that she will be taking some time off in March 2024 for a reason close to her heart — celebrating a marriage milestone with her husband, Mike Feldman.

During a February 2024 segment, it was revealed that Kacey Musgraves will be performing on Today on March 15, 2024, and Savannah seemed visibly upset. “She’ll be here, performing live, as part of our Citi Concert Series,” Carson Daly shared.

Savannah screamed “What?!” as she heard the news. The reaction caused Al Roker to nearly jump from his seat. “You should’ve seen Savannah’s face when she just heard that,” the meteorologist remarked.

“I’m off that day because it’s my 10th anniversary,” Savannah said as she pretended to break down in tears. She did not reveal what exactly she and Mike have planned for their wedding anniversary.

“So, who are you going to pick — Mike or Kacey?” Craig Melvin asked her. Savannah responded, “I’m gonna pick my honey.” Al and Carson jokingly asked “What about Mike?”

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Mike Feldman?

Savannah married Mike in 2014 in Arizona. He has a background in public relations and is a former political adviser. The couple met when Savannah attended Mike’s birthday party with a friend in 2008. Prior to that, she was married to her first husband, Mark Orchard.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

After about four years of dating, Savannah gave Mike an ultimatum about getting married in 2013.

“I was like, ‘Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can’t decide, then I think we’ve decided,’” she recalled during a 2019 episode of Today.

Luckily, Mike was one step ahead of her when he popped the question during a trip to Turks and Caicos later that day. Now, the pair are happily married with two kids, Vale and Charles.

Is Savannah Guthrie Leaving the ‘Today’ Show?

Savannah has not announced any formal plans to leave the Today show. In fact, she celebrated her 10th anniversary as a cohost on the show in June 2021.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!” she reflected. “I feel so much gratitude.”

This isn’t the first time she has planned to take some days off from the talk show. Throughout 2023, the lawyer was absent from the series multiple times, leading her colleagues to fill in for her at the news desk.

In February 2023, she was sidelined from the show after contracting COVID-19. That summer, Savannah flew to Los Angeles to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with her daughter, Vale. She was absent from Today during her trip. Additionally, she was spotted at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in London’s Hyde Park with Mike while missing from the program on another occasion.