On Monday, August 28, Savannah Guthrie and several of her Today costars shockingly ditched the morning talk show. The following day, the longtime broadcaster was replaced once again at the news desk. After a plethora of fan speculation on her whereabouts, Savannah finally revealed the real reason why she was absent from the show.

Savannah, 51, shared on Instagram that she attended the first night of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The NBC star was joined by her husband, Mike Feldman, and their two children, Vale and Charles, to watch the tournament.

Savannah posted a precious set of family photos on Instagram to document Monday night’s festivities. The kids wore adorable tennis ball-themed sunglasses as they sat next to their mom and dad in the stands.

“Glad to see you and your beautiful family,” one follower commented under the post. “I’ve missed seeing you each morning, but you look refreshed.”

Earlier that day on Today, Craig Melvin and Kristen Welker sat at the news desk in place of Savannah and Hoda Kotb. Hoda, 59, did not provide a reason behind her absence. Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly also missed the episode. Jacob Soboroff and Jill Martin stepped in to help interview guests and present the biggest headlines that morning.

On Tuesday, August 29, Sheinelle, 45, and Weekend Today’s Peter Alexander filled in for Savannah and Hoda at the top of the hour. Craig, 44, was also absent from the broadcast, leaving viewers confused about the show’s current hosting lineup.

“Savannah, enjoy your time away with your family,” another comment on Savannah’s Instagram post read. “[I] know that it hasn’t been all that long but really miss seeing you, hoping you’ll be back soon on the Today show.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Over the past two months, Savannah has taken several days off from Today. In early July, she took a trip to London with Mike, 54, to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert. The couple, who got married in 2014, posed for pictures with several other celebrity attendees, including Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi.

Savannah returned to Today on July 18 to interview Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan in the studio. The following day, viewers were shocked to see that she was missing yet again from the broadcast.

It is common for members of the NBC team to fill in for each other whenever necessary. As summer winds down, many Today hosts will be sending their kids back to school and are cherishing their last few moments of vacation with their families.