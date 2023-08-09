Many NBC viewers have noticed that Savannah Guthrie has been taking a break from TV. The Today host was absent from the series on both Tuesday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 9. On Instagram, she revealed the real reason behind her disappearance and replacement on the talk show.

Savannah, 51, was out of town on both days, taking a trip to Los Angeles to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her daughter, Vale. The newscaster, who also shares son Charles with husband Mike Feldman, gushed over the concert experience with her little one.

“We are ready for it!” Savannah wrote in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Seeing Taylor Swifft with my wildest dream girl.”

Savannah and Vale, 8, were decked out in the cutest outfits that were inspired by Taylor’s successful albums. The mother-daughter pair danced and sang along all night at SoFi Stadium.

Due to her trip to the West Coast, Savannah was temporarily replaced on Today by Sheinelle Jones. Cohost Hoda Kotb was also out, taking the week off to celebrate her birthday. Craig Melvin joined Sheinelle, 45, at the news desk to fill in during Savannah and Hoda’s usual segments.

Though Savannah and Hoda, 59, were not together during their usual morning broadcasts at the start of the week, Savannah posted a birthday tribute to her colleague and friend on Instagram.

“I think this was one of the first times we sat at this desk together — 2012? 2013?” Savannah captioned a throwback photo with Hoda on Wednesday. “It was magic then and it is magic now. So grateful to spend every morning with this phenomenal light of a human. Always learning, always seeking — Happy birthday, dearest @hodakotb.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Today has been experiencing several casting shakeups lately. Al Roker was absent from the show on Monday, August 7. The meteorologist was in Massachusetts for the premiere of his new documentary, Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land.

NBC’s Jacob Soboroff has been sitting in on the Today broadcasts this week in the absence of his other colleagues. Carson Daly has also made several appearances in recent episodes in between filming The Voice. Still, they have been making the broadcasts as seamless as possible despite all of the casting changes.

In a cheeky behind-the-scenes video posted on Twitter, the Today crew shared some laughs during a commercial break, making funny faces at the camera.

“Hoda and Savannah are out of office and the boys are taking over,” the caption of the clip read.

Hoda is expected to return to her usual timeslot on Today next week. It is unclear when Savannah will be returning to the program.