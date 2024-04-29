Christie Brinkley Dances as Ex-Husband Billy Joel Performs

There’s no bad blood between exes Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, and his latest performance is proof! The “Piano Man” singer ended up serenading his ex-wife at his concert on April 26 and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Christie, 70, had a huge smile on her face as she danced around while Billy, 74, sang his hit “Uptown Girl” at the Madison Square Garden show. One member of the audience captured the sweet interaction in a video and shared it on TikTok.

“Tonight she watched him sing the song he wrote about her to all of Madison Square Garden,” the caption said, adding, “40 years later and your ex man is still grinning at you like that while he sings the song he wrote about how rich and hot you are?”

Christie famously appeared in the music video for “Uptown Girl” in 1983. She rolled up in a Rolls-Royce and danced around with Billy in the video before they romantically rode off on a motorcycle.

The model and the Grammy winner were married from 1985 to 1994. They welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel in 1985. Alexa, 38, also took the stage at the NYC concert to sing “To Sir With Love” while her father played the piano. She explained that the song meant a lot to her as Billy “introduced this song to me when I was just a little girl and it’s a real classic throwback.”

Billy married Alexis Roderick in 2015, and they welcomed daughters Della and Remy. Christie welcomed son Jack with ex-husband Richard Taubman in 1995 and daughter Sailor in 1998 with ex-husband Peter Cook.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Years after her split from Billy, Christie reflected on how close their family still was and how music had always brought them together.

“Many years after our divorce, Billy would still come to my house for the Christmas sing-along and play the piano, and all our friends would come over and sing Christmas carols,” the fashionista told Social Life Magazine in July 2019. “Sing-alongs are one of my favorite things to do. And you know that’s what makes everybody happy.”

She also recalled another fond memory from their marriage, which influenced her love for horses and cattle cutting.

“When I was married to Billy, one Christmas morning I awoke to find a white horse with a red ribbon waiting for me on the lawn. And it was the first horse of my very own,” she remembered. “Belle Star was her name, and I absolutely loved having a horse that I got to know on a deep level. I knew everything about her: what she was afraid of, what she liked. I would groom her myself, and I just loved that. Then I got other horses and eventually got into cattle cutting.”