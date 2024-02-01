Who Are Billy Joel's Kids? Meet Children Alexa, Della and Remy

Billy Joel Is More Than the ‘Piano Man’ to His Kids! Get to Know the Singer’s 3 Children

Family comes first for Billy Joel. The music icon is known as the “Piano Man” to his fans, but when he’s around his three kids — Alexa Ray Joel, Della Rose Joel, and Remy Anne Joel — he’s just dad.

Billy welcomed his first daughter in 1985 with his second wife, Christie Brinkley. The former couple got married that year, but Billy and the supermodel split in 1994 after nine years of marriage.

Following their divorce, the “We Didn’t Start the Fire” musician was in a few long relationships, including his marriage with Food Network star Katie Lee from 2004 to 2009. He later wed Alexis Roderick in 2015, and that same year, he expanded his family when Alexis gave birth to their daughter, Della Rose. Billy’s youngest child, Remy Anne, arrived in 2017.

