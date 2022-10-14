Motherhood changed Julia Roberts’ life so much! The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, are the proud parents of three children: Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry. She has never shied away from gushing over how much she loves spending time with her little ones and watching them grow up.

Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus arrived in 2004, two years after their famous parents tied the knot. They were excited to become an older brother and an older sister when Henry was born in 2007. Julia and Danny were elated when their family of five was complete. They established several family traditions, including reading to the kids every night before bed.

“I’m the designated reader,” she told Good Housekeeping in November 2017 after starring in the coming-of-age film Wonder. “I’m often asked, ‘Mommy, can you just use your regular voice?’ I do a very dark version of Julian, a bully in Wonder.”

After building a huge career for herself in some of the biggest blockbuster romantic comedies like Mystic Pizza, Runaway Bride and Pretty Woman, Julia took a step back from the genre. The Georgia native explained the reason why she made the decisions in an April 2022 interview with the New York Times.

“Here’s the thing: If I’d thought something was good enough, I would have done it,” she said. “But I also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then it’s not only ‘Is this material good?’ It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacation. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker.”

In October 2022, Julia returned to the genre, starring in Ticket to Paradise with her longtime pal George Clooney. The movie was filmed in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Steel Magnolias actress wrote letters home to her children, a tradition she and Danny first started when they met.

“I have the first letter he ever wrote me. … And one day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s, that’s what you’re looking for,’” the mom of three said during an October 2022 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

Keep scrolling to see Julia’s sweetest quotes about motherhood.