Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Adventurous! See Rare Photos of Their Youngest Child

Motherhood has remained Julia Roberts’ biggest priority since welcoming her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004. The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, expanded their family in 2007 with the arrival of their youngest son, Henry. The proud parents have shared rare photos of their little one on social media to mark some of his biggest accomplishments over the years.

Julia was pregnant with Henry while filming the drama Fireflies in the Garden. The Homecoming producer reflected on what it was like to see her baby bump on the big screen years after welcoming her youngest child.

“When I see it now, he’s this big boy who can dress himself and do all these things,” she told People in October 2011. “It really is touching to see that.”

Like his father, Henry is very adventurous. The youngster is a thrill-seeker who enjoys being active. In videos shared on Danny’s Instagram page, it’s clear the youngest Moder kid is very into extreme sports like BMX and surfing. In May 2021, the cinematographer posted a video of Henry riding his skateboard to school during his morning commute.

To celebrate Henry’s 14th birthday the following month, Danny posted another video of his son nailing some skateboarding tricks at a skate park. He looked like his father’s mini-me in the video in a T-shirt and a baseball cap. Fans could not help but point out their striking resemblance in the comments section of the post.

The blonde-haired teen loves spending time with his older siblings whether it’s riding bikes or hanging out at the beach with their parents. The Steel Magnolias actress and the Emmy nominee both have busy Hollywood careers, however, they remain dedicated to spending as much time as possible with their kids.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true,” Julia said in an October 2022 interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Now that her kiddos are all grown up, Julia made her return to acting in the 2022 film Ticket to Paradise with longtime pal George Clooney. She shared what it was like to be home again after filming the romantic comedy in Australia away from her children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just take it all as it comes,” she explained to the New York Times in September 2022. “I try to be super present and not plan, and I don’t have any upcoming acting jobs. Getting back to a routine feels really good. And I love being at home, I love being a mom.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Julia and Danny’s son Henry growing up over the years.