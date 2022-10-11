Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years

Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.

Julia and Danny are also parents to their youngest son, Henry, whom they welcomed in 2007. The couple, who wed in 2002, are constantly gushing over their kids and sharing photos of them to celebrate their birthdays each year. It’s clear the Steel Magnolias actress and the cinematographer have special bonds with each of their little ones.

Julia loves dishing out fashion advice to her daughter. In October 2022, the Hollywood star revealed that Hazel almost wore one of her iconic red carpet looks to her high school prom.

“My daughter was digging through the closet looking for possible prom dresses last spring and was, like, ‘What’s this dress?’” she said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning about the Valentino gown she wore to the 2001 Oscars. “I said, ‘Well, try it on.’ It was too big for her, but she looked so lovely.”

Julia also made a heartwarming confession about her family. While filming the movie Ticket to Paradise with her pal George Clooney in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she sent letters home to her kiddos. Writing letters has long been a tradition of Julia and Danny’s that they’ve continued to do whenever they are apart from each other.

“I have the first letter he ever wrote me. … And one day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s, that’s what you’re looking for,'” the Georgia native said.

While it was hard to watch her twins grow up and prepare to head off to college, Julia was happy for them to start the next chapter in their lives.

“I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them,” she admitted during an April 2022 interview with Extra. “It’s really thrilling, and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so, to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Julia and Danny’s daughter over the years.