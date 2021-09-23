Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Julia Roberts had a long string of boyfriends and fiancés before she fell for cinematographer Danny Moder while shooting the 2001 thriller The Mexican. His rugged good looks and talent proved too much to resist, but the pair had a long way to go before they were able to wed.

She revealed during a 2003 interview with Oprah Winfrey, “For a really long time. I could see how wonderful he was, but we were both in relationships at the time, so we were just friends.” Julia said that when it came to falling in love with Danny, “It was horrible. You don’t want to lose your friend. Or what if he doesn’t love you? You start playing out all these crazy scenarios.”

The pair then went through an awkward flirtation period. “I talked to him on the phone a few times [after breaking up with Benjamin Bratt] and did the whole thing of, ‘Oh, hi, how are you? I’d love to chat, but, you know, I’m just out the door.’ We went through that little stage.”

There was a big problem, though, as Danny was married. When it came to his wife Vera, Julia said it had a “huge” effect on her. “But he sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together.”

The couple eventually married on July 4, 2002, and are still blissfully in love. The year after their wedding at her New Mexico ranch, Julia told Oprah, “I’m so lucky to be crazy happy in my life. And I think it’s not so much that I’m happier now than ever; it’s that I’m more content. I’m in the harbor of my life.”

As to why she was so “content,” Julia shared, “A huge part of it is my marriage. My husband, Danny, has really shined the light for me. Because of being married, I’ve met people and experienced all these little things that have nurtured my life — not so much changed it, just nurtured it in a way that’s astounding.

The following year, Julia and Danny became parents to twins Hazel and Phinneas, born in November 2004. The couple later welcomed son Henry, who came along in June 2007. As far as Hollywood romances go, Julia and Danny’s 19-year marriage is so enduring.

Scroll down to see the most romantic quotes Julia and Danny have shared over the years.