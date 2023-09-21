Since 2002, Ryan Seacrest has been an integral part of the primetime television lineup as the host of American Idol. Viewers have fallen in love with his charm and warm presence on the show. In his personal life, Ryan is quite the ladies man and has had several high-profile romances.

Inside Ryan Seacrest’s Dating History

Ryan’s list of former flames ranges from models to TV personalities. From 2003 to 2005, he dated actress Shana Wall. The broadcaster went on a date in 2006 with Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher but it didn’t blossom into a relationship.

After briefly dating Jasmine Waltz in 2009, Ryan fell in love with Julianne Hough. The season 42 Wheel of Fortune host and the dancer were together from 2010 to 2013. Ryan’s longest romance in the public eye was with wellness influencer Shayna Taylor. They dated on and off from 2013 to 2020.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep for Ryan said in a June 2020 statement. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

During one of his breaks from dating Shayna, Ryan was linked to Renée Hall and Hilary Cruz in 2015. In May 2021, the radio show host was spotted spending time with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky on Memorial Day weekend.

Ryan and Aubrey have been together ever since, meeting each other’s families and vacationing in beautiful destinations across Europe over the years. In April 2023, Aubrey sat in the audience in support as Ryan marked his final episode on Live.

Has Ryan Seacrest Ever Been Married?

Ryan has never been married and has never proposed to any of his partners in the past. The former Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost admitted that he was once very close to getting down on one knee during a previous relationship.

“I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” the entertainment mogul told Kelly Ripa during a May 2017 episode of Live. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

Though he hasn’t popped the question to Aubrey just yet, fans have been hoping that Ryan will decide to take the next step in his relationship.

“I hope you two get married, you make such a cute couple,” one follower commented on Aubrey’s August 2023 Instagram post after she took a trip with Ryan to Italy.