Are wedding bells in the future for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes? The former Good Morning America coanchors recently discussed the possibility of marriage someday, agreeing that they want to be “life partners.”

“We haven’t figured the marriage thing out yet,” Amy, 51, said on the Sunday, April 21, episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast. T.J., 46, added, “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married.”

While the couple is still on the fence about tying the knot, they know that they want to move in together soon.

”We have, I have said this to you, and I believe you’ve said it to me as well that I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes,” Amy explained. “It doesn’t have to be today or tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually like to live with you.”

The TV reporter said she wanted T.J. to become a “life partner” to her, and he asked if that was possible to achieve without marriage. Amy pointed to fellow lovebirds Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together since 1983 and never tied the knot.

“You can,” she said. “I’m sure and I know it’s not perfect. But I’ve always been in awe of the fact that every day they wake up and they choose to be together, there’s no legal binding document that says they have to be together.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Though Amy said marriage could be seen as a “false security blanket,” she still found herself considering it as an option for her future with T.J.

“And that’s not the way I want to have a relationship with you, but I still default to that in my head. Oh, I’m just admitting it, and I’m not saying it makes any sense,” she said.

If Amy and T.J. decide to move in together soon, she isn’t worried about their relationship being affected. “We work together, and we prep for work together … and so we’re never [apart] and we’ve been like this for a very long time,” she told her boyfriend and cohost. “I just think we’re so used to constantly being around each other. That would not change anything.”

Amy and T.J. first sparked relationship rumors in November 2022 when they were photographed together in New York. At the time, Amy was married to Andrew Shue and T.J. married to Marilee Fiebig, although they later claimed they were both going through divorces. Amy and T.J. were temporarily removed from GMA3 in December 2022, with their firing made official in January 2023.

A year after they were fired, the couple debuted their podcast and promised to tell their side of the story. “We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier,” Amy said in a December 2023 episode.