Good Morning America alum Amy Robach was married to Andrew Shue before her firing from the morning talk show in early 2023. The newscaster has been dating former costar T.J. Holmes following the demise of her second marriage.

Who Is Andrew Shue?

Andrew is an actor who is perhaps best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place from 1992 to 1998. In addition to his character arc on the soap opera, the TV star has also appeared in 1984’s The Karate Kid, 1991’s American Shaolin and 2007’s Gracie.

On top of acting, Andrew is a former professional athlete, having played for the Bulawayo Highlanders and several other teams. He also is an entrepreneur, founding DoSomething.org with childhood friend Michael Sanchez in 1993.

How Did Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Meet?

Amy and Andrew first met at a book party in 2009 and got engaged later that year. The couple tied the knot in 2010 at Chelsea Piers, adjacent to the Hudson River in New York City.

“It was the most beautiful night in every way,” they told People after their nuptials in February of that year. “Despite snow, high winds, flight and train delays, every guest made it to the night to share our in our new beginning.”

Does Andrew Shue Have Kids?

The Gulf City actor is a dad of three. He shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney. The pair were married from 1994 to 2008.

Amy is a mom to daughters Ava and Annalise, whom she welcomed during her marriage to her first husband, Tim McIntosh. The broadcaster and her former spouse were married from 1996 to 2008.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

When Did Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Split?

In November 2022, Amy was spotted cozying up with T.J. in various locations around NYC. She deactivated her Instagram after the photos surfaced online.

At the time, T.J. was still legally married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, before he filed for divorce in December 2022. The news anchor and the attorney reached a divorce settlement less than one year after their initial filing, per Us Weekly.

The former GMA costars were both officially ousted from the show in January 2023.

In March 2023, multiple outlets reported that Amy and Andrew finalized their divorce after quietly splitting the year prior. The former couple also sold their one-time New York City home for $5.2 million in November 2022, Closer confirmed. Amy has since reactivated her Instagram account.

Amy and T.J. announced in November 2023 that they were launching a joint podcast called “Amy and T.J.” with iHeartPodcasts. The podcast will “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture and everything in between,” according to a press release.