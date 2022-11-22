New York City is home to some of the most popular newscasters on television like Amy Robach. The Good Morning America host and her husband, Andrew Shue, live in a beautiful house in the Big Apple. Their cozy abode is located just a train ride away from Times Square where the show is filmed.

Amy and Andrew got married in 2010 and have a blended family together. The media personality is a mom to daughters Ava and Annalise “Annie” McIntosh, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh. Andrew is a dad to three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt Shue, from his previous relationship.

The couple could not be happier with their life together in New York. They love going on adventures around the city, visiting parks and going running. The pair are avid marathon runners and participate in several long-distance races each year. They’ve loved bonding over their training sessions together in preparation for big races.

“We’ve really enjoyed our training runs and I recommend it to all couples,” Andrew gushed to Page Six ahead of the New York City Marathon in November 2019. “It’s a great bonding experience. When we cross that finish line together, it will be an achievement we will always remember.”

For Amy, running helped her in a plethora of ways after battling breast cancer in 2013.

“I loved how strong and powerful it made me feel,” she said. “Over the years, running has been like therapy for me and helps me clear my head and my heart.”

The news correspondent also enjoys running with her GMA costar T.J. Holmes around Manhattan. The coworkers ran the United New York City Half Marathon in March 2021. They often pose for photos together to document their training sessions at some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

In addition to taking in their beautiful surroundings on their runs, Amy and Andrew love hanging out on their terrace to unwind. Amy has snapped numerous photos with the Melrose Place actor while sitting on their outdoor patio. It’s the perfect place to chat, enjoy a cup of coffee or host small get-togethers with their pals.

While the Michigan native loves her home, she decided to make one huge change to the decor in August 2021.

“Decided on a whim to go bold and paint my living room black and I’m in LOVE,” she wrote on Instagram when showing off the final product. “I used @benjaminmoore #abyss — it’s amazing how warm, cozy and elegant it looks — highly recommend!”

