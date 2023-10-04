George Clooney and Amal's Home in Lake Como, Italy: Photos

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are always traveling around the world, but nothing feels quite like home like their property in Lake Como, Italy. The Ocean’s Eleven actor and the Lebanese-British barrister love nothing more than unwinding at their waterfront mansion, which they named Villa Oleandra.

George first purchased the 18th-century Italian villa located in Laglio, Italy, in 2002. According to reports, the ER star bought the lakeside residence for nearly $14 million. Nowadays, the home is reportedly worth over $100 million.

On top of their home in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy, George and Amal are also the owners of many other properties around the world, including in the U.K., California and New York City. Despite reports that the couple were planning on selling the home in October 2023, it looks like they are here to stay!

