As one of Hollywood’s leading men, it’s no surprise that George Clooney lives in a home fit for royalty. The Ticket to Paradise star and his wife, Amal Clooney, had their house in Studio City, California, completely renovated. Now, it’s the perfect place to raise their two children, twins Alexander and Ella.

The renovations on the gorgeous pad were completed in October 2022. He first purchased the house back in 1995 during his days as a bachelor. Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks was the previous owner. The ER alum fell in love with the sprawling mansion while portraying Dr. Doug Ross on the hit NBC program.

“A home is a place where your family and friends are a part of,” he said during a February 2012 TV special called Person to Person. “That’s one of the wonderful things about where I’ve been for so long, I’ve been here for almost 20 years, and it’s filled with good friends and family members.”

During the episode, George invited fans into his home to show off all the elegant decor. He gave viewers a glimpse into his library, screening room and outdoor dining area, complete with a wine wall. Outside, the Kentucky native has his own basketball court. Of course, his bachelor pad was a lot different back when he first bought it.

The Oscar winner wed his beautiful wife in 2014. Their twins were born in 2017. A few years later, the couple decided it was time to renovate the home in order to make it more family-friendly. The property is huge, with plenty of space to bring George’s design vision to life.

The doting dad of two spent $1 million to transform his longtime home, according to multiple outlets. He decided to build on the six-bedroom, 7,300-square-foot space, adding a play area for his kids, two additional villas and an outdoor pizza oven. The stunning estate is not the only property George owns.

In 2002, the Gravity actor purchased a villa in Lake Como, Italy. The 18th-century abode boasts 25 rooms, including several bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms and massive closets. It has been a popular vacation destination for the famous couple and their A-lister friends like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon.

Keep scrolling to see photos of George and Amal’s California home.