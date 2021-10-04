George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney‘s cutest photos prove a lot has changed over the years, but the one thing that will never fade is their endless support for each other. Throughout their relationship, the Ocean’s Eleven actor and the Lebanese-British lawyer have put their relationship on full display at dozens of Hollywood events.

George and Amal’s marriage has continued to stay strong since they made it official in September 2014. From the very first moment the two locked eyes after being set up on a blind date the year earlier, the Up in the Air star was confident his love with the human rights activist was meant to be.

“It happened pretty quickly. I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal,” he shared with CBS News in May 2015. “I have someone who I can talk to about anything and someone who I care more about than I’ve cared about anybody … it’s really nice.”

The O Brother, Where Art Thou? actor also credited his stunning spouse for being the “real decision-maker” of their family. “She’s my spell checker too,” he adorably added.

Aside from their enviable relationship, George and the famous barrister are the proud parents of their twins, Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney, whom they welcomed in June 2017. In order to keep their romance alive while juggling parenthood and their hectic careers, the ER alum has a sweet way of making Amal feel special.

“I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk … I’m a big believer in letters,” George dished during an interview with AARP in January 2021, noting Amal will also pen them back. “She’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow.”

While the Golden Globe recipient — who was previously married to ex-wife Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993 — is all about the mother of his children, there’s no doubt the feeling is completely mutual for Amal. During her first-ever public speech about her hubby in 2018, the Right to a Fair Trial in International Law author praised the star for being the best partner.

“I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster,” she told the audience at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award Gala. “Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see George and Amal’s cutest photos from 2013 to now!