It’s the Clooneys! George Clooney made a rare public appearance with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their two kids, Alexander and Ella, during an outing in Lake Como, Italy. The ER veteran proved he’s one of the most doting dads in all of Hollywood as he enjoyed some quality time with his 4-year-old twins and the Lebanese-British barrister.

Spotted arriving at the luxurious waterfront restaurant Villa d’Este on Wednesday, August 18, the 60-year-old film icon and Amal, 43, looked happier than ever as they walked hand-in-hand with their children. George and the human rights lawyer had their tots in tow while making their way to a private boat, where they were greeted by some friends.

Though they were dressed a bit more down compared to a red carpet event, George and Amal looked lovely in their casual ensembles. The Oscar winner stepped out in a blue button-up and beige slacks, while the brunette bombshell hit the streets in a coral jumpsuit and heels. Amal also accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and a trendy purse. Alexander and Ella, on the other hand, looked equally adorable in their stylish outfits.

Upon entering the lavish vessel, the longtime lovebirds jetted off and had a fun day in the sun. The big group took in the stunning sights of Lake Como, where George and Amal have a home nearby. The couple — who wed in 2014 — are the owners of a sprawling estate located in Laglio, Italy.

George purchased the 18th-century Italian villa, which features a total of 25 rooms, as well as a private gym, an outdoor theater, a massive swimming pool, a multiple-car garage and a tennis court, in 2002. According to reports, the Batman and Robin actor paid $14 million for the lakeside residence, but these days, the abode is said to be worth more than $100 million.

The famous duo loves spending time with their kiddos at their mansion in Lake Como as their lives in Italy are a little less hectic than in Los Angeles. Since welcoming their twins in June 2017, George and Amal have put an emphasis on prioritizing private family time with Ella and Alexander.

Though it’s not common for George and Amal to step out with their growing little ones, the Ocean’s Eleven actor can’t help but gush about their kids in interviews. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today in March 2021, the Tomorrowland alum said becoming a dad is “everything” he could’ve wished for and more.

“[Fatherhood has given me] a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love — all the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that this is a lot more than that,” he gushed, crediting his spouse for changing his view on marriage and parenthood. “I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was.”

