George Clooney Says Being the Dad of His ‘2 Knuckleheads’ Is ‘Fulfilling’: ‘My Life Changed’

George Clooney has it all, but his iconic Hollywood career and luxurious lifestyle can’t compare to the pride he feels as the dad of his two kids. The Ocean’s Eleven actor said he’s never experienced a more “fulfilling” feeling since welcoming his twins, Ella and Alexander, with his wife, Amal Clooney.

“There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me,” George, 59, sweetly shared during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on November 29. “It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The ER alum’s feelings only intensified when the human rights lawyer, 42, gave birth to their “two knuckleheads” in June 2017. “[Fatherhood] is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all … I didn’t see coming,” George gushed.

The Academy Award winner couldn’t imagine a life without his adorable family, but there was a time when George was unsure if he would ever become a father. The Batman and Robin actor said the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — “never talked about having kids.”

However, that all changed one day. “We just said, ‘What do you think?'” George recalled. “We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They’re like, ‘You got a baby boy!’ and I was like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!'”

The Descendants star was thrilled with the news of his little man, but he was taken by surprise when the doctors told them there was “another one” in Amal’s belly. “I was up for one — I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s two. It’s hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What?'”

MEGA

Even though he was apprehensive about welcoming two little ones, George is “so glad” Ella and Alexander came into his life at the perfect time. “It’s unbelievable,” the doting dad marveled.

During his appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, George also opened up about what his life has been like in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In order to do his part to social distance, he’s been spending more time at home with the Lebanese-British barrister and their tots.

“It’s been a while since I did 15 loads of laundry in a day and mopped floors and all these doors over here I stained,” the Hollywood heartthrob jokingly shared. “I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help. I don’t know she did it now, I have more sympathy for her now than ever.”

Aside from being more sympathetic, fatherhood has changed the Up in the Air alum in more ways than one. “George has become even more easy going,” a friend close to the pair shared with Closer Weekly in January 2019. “Amal has slowed down too. She’s learned to sit on the floor, play with the babies and be happy.”