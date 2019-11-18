It’s been 10 years since they last shared the screen together, but Julianna Margulies would jump at the chance to work with George Clooney again. After all, their friendship reaches all the way back to 1994 when ER first premiered.

“I hope so!” Julianna, 53, exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala when asked about potentially working with George, 58, in the future. “I mean, it would be lovely.”

Warner Bros Tv/Amblin TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

The two stars both appeared on ER, with Julianna playing Carol Hathaway and George playing Doug Ross, as part of the original cast. While Doug departed the show in season 5, Carol left in season 6 — with George making a surprise return for Julianna’s final episode. They then returned for medical drama’s 15th and final season in 2009. Much to the delight of fans, their characters were confirmed as endgame as it was revealed that they were married with twins girls.

While there have been no talks a reboot or revival for ER, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for Julianna — who has continued a successful TV career thanks in large part to The Good Wife — to reunite with George, one of the biggest movie stars out there. They’ve crossed paths at Hollywood events over the years, but that’s simply not enough.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For the NYC event on Saturday, November 16, Julianna showed up in support of pals Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan.

“We’ve been close friends for like 10 years. We’ve done double dates,” she said of her and her husband Keith Lieberthal‘s relationship with Michael, 58, and Tracy, 59. “Michael got me into it when he was on the set and then he quit me but then he hooked me up with Tracy. We’re really ferocious Words With Friends players, me and Tracy, she’s almost impossible to beat. We have a bunch of friends in common and one of us is always cooking. They’re truly wonderful people.”

