Hoda Kotb suffered a minor injury before appearing on Today on Wednesday, April 24. But the broadcaster powered through the pain to continue on with hosting the show.

Hoda, 59, explained to cohost Jenna Bush Hager that she was riding the New York City subway when the injury occurred.

“I ran to another subway car and jammed my toe so hard,” the journalist said. “But, you know, when you’re too busy caught up in the adrenaline of what was happening. So, my toe is fine now, and someone said [if] you can’t do a thing about it, tape it.”

Hoda wore tennis shoes instead of her usual heels or sandals on the show that day. Unfortunately, she did not have medical tape at her house, so she had to get crafty when it came to taping up her toe.

“So last night, I had no tape except for Scotch,” Hoda told viewers. Jenna, 42, could not hide the shock on her face.

“No! You Scotch-taped your toe?” the former first daughter asked. Hoda responded, “I did. I taped it around, and then you’re supposed to tape it down. I Googled it.”

Hoda, who shares kids Haley and Hope with ex- fiancé Joel Schiffman, went rummaging through her house to look for the proper supplies.

“I’m like, ‘I know we have a first aid kit.’ It was nowhere to be found,” the mom of two told her cohost. “My kids have that colored tape, which I thought would be good. I couldn’t find one roll. We have 50 rolls. The only thing I could find was that old Christmas tape.”

Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, ended up appearing on Today on Thursday, April 25, for “Bring Your Kids to Work” day. Several of Hoda’s other costars were also joined by their kiddos during the broadcast, including Craig Melvin’s son, Delano, and Dylan Dreyer’s eldest son, Calvin.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for the USOPC

“Hey, this doesn’t seem so hard,” Calvin, 7, exclaimed while sitting at the news desk with Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

The segment was full of laughs, as Today viewers got to learn a little bit more about the children. Calvin loves cooking with his mom during their popular “Cooking With Cal” segments online. “It’s pretty fun,” the youngster said of joining his mom in the kitchen.

Delano, 10, refused to give Craig, 44, his chair back at the news desk. “And by the way, he reads faster than you,” Al, 69, joked.