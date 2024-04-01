Today’s Hoda Kotb Shows Off the Home Decor in Her Stunning NYC Apartment on Easter [Photos]
Hoda Kotb shockingly announced she is moving soon, but that didn’t stop her from having an amazing Easter egg hunt at home with her daughters. The Today host captured the moment in a video as her kids, Haley and Hope, ran around their New York City apartment searching for eggs. Fans couldn’t help but notice just how gorgeous the home decor in the background of the video was.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5