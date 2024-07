2013

Amal was seen at Berners Tavern restaurant in London amid the early stages of her relationship with George. The pair were introduced by a mutual friend, and the rest was history.

“It’s the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.’ I got a call from my agent who called me and said, ‘I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry.’ The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked, and we stayed up all night talking and then,” George revealed during an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in January 2018.