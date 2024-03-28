Hoda Kotb announced she is moving! The Today host and her two daughters, Haley and Hope, are ready to call a new place home.

Why Is Hoda Kotb Moving?

Hoda announced she was moving with her family during an episode of her “Making Space” podcast on March 27, 2024.

“I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid,” she said during a chat with author Arthur Brooks. “And I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria, I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. Like, we get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

“It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope,” she added. “Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into.”

Inside Hoda Kotb’s Homes Before Moving

It is still unclear if Hoda plans on selling either of her homes prior to the move. Currently, she owns a home on Long Island, as well as an apartment in New York City. Both places have been showcased on Hoda’s Instagram numerous times through the years.

During the warmer months, the family loves spending time at their home outside of the city, lounging by the beach.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“The beach is our happy place,” Hoda told People in August 2022. “They’re into bubbles and swimming. They’re into sand crabs and snails. They scoop them up and put them in buckets. They’re into ice cream, sprinkles — all the summer things.”

The Hope Is a Rainbow author previously lived with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. She publicly announced their breakup during an episode of Today in January 2022. After their split, they made it their mission to coparent their girls and make sure their childhoods are filled with love.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday,” Hoda said of her coparenting schedule with Joel. “We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”