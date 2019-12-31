See Every Adorable Photo Hoda Kotb Has Shared With Fiancé Joel Schiffman’s and Their 2 Kids

One lucky lady! Hoda Kotb has celebrated many exciting milestones over the last few years — including her journey to motherhood, as well as her recent engagement to longtime love Joel Schiffman. Over the years, fans of the Today host have fallen in love with her beautiful family and future husband.

The 55-year-old — who first met Joel, 61, at a book signing event in the summer of 2013 — announced her highly anticipated engagement to her fancier beau during the November 25 episode of the NBC morning show. Hoda beamed with joy as she shared the news of their future nuptials.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” the mom of two — who shares adopted daughters Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 7 months, with Joel — gushed at the time. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged.” Yay!

The couple’s engagement news comes a little over 6 months after they welcomed newborn daughter Hope Catherine into their family. This past April, the beloved journalist revealed she and Joel officially adopted their second child. The sweet addition came about two years after Hoda and Joel adopted Haley in 2017.

At the time the lovebirds added a sweet baby to their brood, a source close to Hoda revealed how good of a big sister Haley was becoming. The insider even told Closer Weekly that Haley doesn’t seem too worried about feeling replaced by her little sibling.

“There have been a lot of heart-to-hearts between Hoda and Haley, making sure she knows how special she is to them and that Hope is an addition, not a replacement, which is something [Haley] could think if not handled the right way,” the pal said. “Hoda makes sure Haley knows she’s going to get all the love and attention that she ever did, with the bonus of having a sister around as well.”

Although Hoda is juggling motherhood and her role on Today, the insider told Closer the star may plan on retiring sooner rather than later. “I think you could see a day that Hoda leaves TV, or at least daily TV, by the time she’s 60,” the friend dished. “Motherhood and soaking in every joyful moment of it, means that much to her.”

Hoda is such a dedicated partner and mom!

Scroll through the gallery below to see every cute snap Hoda has shared of her, Joel and their two kids!