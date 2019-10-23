It’s Spooky Season! See Mario Lopez and Other Celebs as They Dress Up in Their 2019 Halloween Costumes

Out of all the high profile events that take place annually, fans can’t seem to get enough of Halloween in Hollywood. As spooky season comes around each year, fans look forward to seeing what creative costumes their favorite celebrities dream up.

With Halloween 2019 quickly approaching, stars like Nicole Kidman and Mario Lopez couldn’t help but get in the spooky spirit a little early. Luckily for them and other celebrity moms and dads, Halloween is extra special thanks to being able to spend the fun-filled day celebrating with their adorable kids.

Although dressing up in costumes sounds like a piece of cake, Hollywood mama Jennifer Garner recently dished that Halloween with her kids is easier said than done. While recently chatting with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming holiday plans, the 13 Going on 30 star explained why it’s not as easy as her kids get older.

“It definitely gets harder,” the 47-year-old beauty — who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — admitted to the outlet. “I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute! And now they would be like, ‘No, mom. Oh, my gosh, no!’ It’s harder, but they’re going to be cute, whatever they are.” LOL!

BH90210 star Tori Spelling echoed a similar sentiment while chatting with Closer Weekly and other reporters while attending the “Nights of the Jack” VIP Preview Night earlier this month.

“So I love to dress up and I love to do DIY costumes,” the 46-year-old explained at the event. “I did convince them, since we have two things to go to — one before Halloween — if we could do a family costume for that, then [for] Halloween they can do whatever they want.”

Although Tori — who is the proud mama of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, also 7, and Beau, 2, with longtime husband Dean McDermott — admitted “it is really hard” to please her kiddos because “they are varying ages,” she joked that she can still “kind of get away with still putting on [Beau] what I want and making him a family costume.” Relatable!

As our favorite celebs continue to come up with their Halloween costumes for 2019, take a look at all the stars that already began celebrating in the gallery below!