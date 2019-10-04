It’s spooky season! Tori Spelling seems to be getting in the Halloween spirit as she recently opened up about her upcoming festivities. While attending the “Nights of the Jack” VIP Preview Night on Wednesday, October 2, the BH90210 star revealed why she gets so excited for the holiday each year.

“So I love to dress up and I love to do DIY costumes,” the 46-year-old beauty gushed to Closer Weekly and other reporters during the fun-filled event. “I did convince them, since we have two things to go to — one before Halloween — if we could do a family costume for that, then [for] Halloween they can do whatever they want.”

Sipa/Shutterstock

The Spelling it Like it Is author — who is the proud mama of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, also 7, and Beau, 2, with longtime husband Dean McDermott — wasn’t afraid to admit, however, how hard it is for her kids to comply. “They range up to 12 and they have different ideas of what they want to do for Halloween,” she explained.

Although she admitted “it is really hard” to please her children because “they are varying ages,” she joked that she can still “kind of get away with still putting on [Beau] what I want and making him a family costume.” Aww!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also commented on a recent event she attended alongside her two daughters, Stella and Hattie. Tori was mom-shamed after she stepped out for a party with her kids’ hair dyed pink.

“I mean, first of all, it was like Halloween costumes in pink and it washes out the next day. It wasn’t dye at all,” the mom of five insisted. “It was a costume dress party where girls can be anything they want to be and screw the shamers!” You tell ’em, Tori!

This certainly isn’t the first time the blonde beauty or her husband have quickly come to the defense of their family and kids. This past January, Dean, 52, took to social media after haters began cyberbullying and body-shaming their children on their personal Instagram accounts.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” the Slasher actor wrote in response to Tori’s Instagram post at the time. “Body-shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!

“For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie,” Dean explained. “And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie.”

We know Tori and Dean won’t stand for any bullying when it comes to their kids’ upcoming Halloween costumes!