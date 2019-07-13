As fans continue to gear up for the return of Beverly Hills, 90210, the cast members are teasing its debut with photos from the set — and Shannen Doherty did just that recently by sharing a photo featuring costars Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling.

“Wait what???? Flashback photo or present day?” the 48-year-old captioned the photo showing the foursome looking quite young. “Guess you’ll have to tune in to see …” Fans were head over heels for the new snap, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Omg Shannen! You look so good!” one person gushed. Another added, “This is amazing. And you look amazing. I’m so here for this.”

The original show debuted in 1990 and wrapped up in 2010 — although this time around the stars won’t be playing the same characters, as they instead will be playing fictionalized versions of themselves, who reunite when one of the cast members suggests a reboot.

Also returning from the original series will be Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering. One notable face that won’t be back is Luke Perry, who passed away on March 4, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. “Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and [a] never-ending well of integrity and love,” Shannen told People. “Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact.”

Gabrielle, 58, did recently reveal that the cast will pay homage to the late star. “We don’t want to go and make a success out of the show based on that so we’ll definitely tilt our head to that, but I think that we don’t want to go and in any way try to glorify that to make our show successful,” the actress exclusively told Closer Weekly. “And I don’t think Luke would want that. So, we’re going to do it in a very respectful way.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 will return August 7 on Fox.