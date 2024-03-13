Week of March 17 – March 23

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Get ready for romance! Venus and Mars, the love duo planets, in your sign send love directly to your heart center and ignite your passion vibe.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With Moon magic in your stars, you can attract prosperity. Let go of negative thinking and focus on what you want, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You can move forward with work plans as smart friends can open doors. But don’t do anything rash; think through your options.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Whether it’s with friends, work, or a lover, say how you feel. But before you voice your views, make sure you’re clear about what you want.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Connections are important now. The people you meet, either through work or socially, can help point your career in the right direction.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There is movement with your career but be careful of trying to have everything your own way. Learn to compromise, Leo!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A money matter may need your attention. Take responsibility and put your thoughts into action to get it settled once and for all.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Moon energy in your sign can give your life a shakeup. Things do not always work out how you expect, but it can be better than before.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Love planets Venus and Mars are smiling on your life. But before you indulge in a romantic rendezvous, take care of business.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Matters around the home or family are top propriety, Sag. And a discussion can take place for a fresh start with your career.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Working with others keeps your cash flow pumped up. With love, set a date and make time for romance.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A situation with a family member concerning money can work out to be positive. Stay focused, Aqua!