Time to Think Big! Get Your Horoscope for the Week of April 7 Through April 13
Week of April 7 – April 13
Aries: March 21 – April 19
You have big things happening, Aries. Everything is up for review — your goals and dreams — think big and stay the course!
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Visualize the life you want. At work, your attitude, and how you view something, can change. Keep an open mind and stay positive.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Your friendly spirit draws opportunities to you from good friends. With love, get real about what you want, and the rest will fall into place.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
An unexpected connection with someone can get your attention and be a positive influence in your life. With love, trust your intuition.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Business connections can offer resources that help you achieve the financial security you desire. Stay positive, good things will happen.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
No matter how much you like to be organized, some things are out of your control. Stand by as a love connection can rock your world.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Unexpected money can cross your palm. But be careful what you wish for — more money can mean more responsibility, Libra!
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
With love, you don’t need to settle for second best, but you may need to compromise a little. Look for a partner who has your back.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
With your social and work commitments, you can’t afford to get distracted. Look after your overall well being — inside and out!
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
What you do now can set the pace for the future. Implement positive mind, body, and soul routines to be productive.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
A brilliant idea can inspire others to ride with you all the way to the top. Make time for romance.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
If faced with a major decision about your future, consider all options. Follow your instincts and heart, Pisces!