Week of April 7 – April 13

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You have big things happening, Aries. Everything is up for review — your goals and dreams — think big and stay the course!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Visualize the life you want. At work, your attitude, and how you view something, can change. Keep an open mind and stay positive.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your friendly spirit draws opportunities to you from good friends. With love, get real about what you want, and the rest will fall into place.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

An unexpected connection with someone can get your attention and be a positive influence in your life. With love, trust your intuition.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Business connections can offer resources that help you achieve the financial security you desire. Stay positive, good things will happen.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No matter how much you like to be organized, some things are out of your control. Stand by as a love connection can rock your world.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Unexpected money can cross your palm. But be careful what you wish for — more money can mean more responsibility, Libra!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With love, you don’t need to settle for second best, but you may need to compromise a little. Look for a partner who has your back.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With your social and work commitments, you can’t afford to get distracted. Look after your overall well being — inside and out!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

What you do now can set the pace for the future. Implement positive mind, body, and soul routines to be productive.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A brilliant idea can inspire others to ride with you all the way to the top. Make time for romance.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

If faced with a major decision about your future, consider all options. Follow your instincts and heart, Pisces!