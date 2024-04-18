Week of April 21 – April 27

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A new start approaches; it’s time to get plans in place. Venus in your sign sends romance your way. Love can move to the next stage.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Watch for chance meetings. You have an opportunity to mix with the right people for career advancement that can provide security.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Recent Moon activity can open options for career success, Cancer. With love, a deep friendship provides the bond for longevity.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You have a chance during this time to surge ahead with business. It’s important to keep learning to stay ahead of the game.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With a romantic relationship, you need to be clear about who’s accountable for what to avoid a power struggle. Aim for equality.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Stand by for something great to happen — life can change in an instant. Someone at work can introduce you to an influential contact.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

When it concerns work, dream big, visualize your perfect job and your wish may be granted. Be ready to accept an amazing offer.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Sharpen your image and launch a new you! If you want love in your life, put the effort in to attract the attention of someone special, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

This is a transformational time; your life is destined to evolve in some way. You’ll be busier than ever, so take care of yourself.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

To get noticed at work, speak up. Your home environment can change in some way. And a creative project can get the go-ahead.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

For relationship bliss, say how you feel, but don’t put yourself in an emotionally vulnerable position.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

If dealing with money and friends, do it in a business manner. Trust your instincts.