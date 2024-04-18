Week of April 21 – April 27

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A new start approaches; it’s time to get plans in place. Venus in your sign sends romance your way. Love can move to the next stage.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Watch for chance meetings. You have an opportunity to mix with the right people for career advancement that can provide security.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Recent Moon activity can open options for career success, Cancer. With love, a deep friendship provides the bond for longevity.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You have a chance during this time to surge ahead with business. It’s important to keep learning to stay ahead of the game.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With a romantic relationship, you need to be clear about who’s accountable for what to avoid a power struggle. Aim for equality.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Stand by for something great to happen — life can change in an instant. Someone at work can introduce you to an influential contact.

Here's What Happened to Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr.
 What Happened to 'Gilligan's Island' Star Alan Hale Jr. After the Show?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

When it concerns work, dream big, visualize your perfect job and your wish may be granted. Be ready to accept an amazing offer.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Sharpen your image and launch a new you! If you want love in your life, put the effort in to attract the attention of someone special, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

This is a transformational time; your life is destined to evolve in some way. You’ll be busier than ever, so take care of yourself.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

To get noticed at work, speak up. Your home environment can change in some way. And a creative project can get the go-ahead.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

For relationship bliss, say how you feel, but don’t put yourself in an emotionally vulnerable position.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

If dealing with money and friends, do it in a business manner. Trust your instincts.