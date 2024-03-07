Week of March 10 through March 16

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This is a powerful time, Pisces! Life travels in the fast lane, and you are in the driver’s seat. Career, money and love are all on top of your list. 

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You have entered a positive phase — be optimistic! A discussion with someone influential can put more cash in your pocket. 

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s a good time to be social to connect with like-minded people. Embark on a personal image makeover and get ready to be noticed! 

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You can have it all this year; stay focused on your goals! A connection with a co-worker or superior can uncover a great opportunity. 

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

At work, be creative. When you don’t have all the facts on the table, whether it’s love, work, or family, pay attention to your intuition. 

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Dynamic Mars’ energy gets your heart racing. You can be busier than ever now, but love can still gain your attention. Trust your heart! 

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

To travel the journey of your life, first find out what it is you want. Expect changes, and know they are leading you to a better place. 

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your life is hot and happening in more than one area. Stay tuned for the next chapter. What happens next can surprise you. 

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

At work, make sure you are knowledgeable about your field. The more you know, the more powerful you feel. Love is intense. 

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Prepare to have a sensitive discussion with a loved one. Remember, it’s wise to do more listening than talking. Pay attention. 

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A career option could be worth looking at. Focus on the big picture and don’t take risks. 

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your love life spices up, and a sensitive discussion can set things back on the right path. Stay positive, Aqua!