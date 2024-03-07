It’s Time to Focus on Your Career! See Your Horoscope for the Week of March 10 Through March 16
Week of March 10 through March 16
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
This is a powerful time, Pisces! Life travels in the fast lane, and you are in the driver’s seat. Career, money and love are all on top of your list.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
You have entered a positive phase — be optimistic! A discussion with someone influential can put more cash in your pocket.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
It’s a good time to be social to connect with like-minded people. Embark on a personal image makeover and get ready to be noticed!
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
You can have it all this year; stay focused on your goals! A connection with a co-worker or superior can uncover a great opportunity.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
At work, be creative. When you don’t have all the facts on the table, whether it’s love, work, or family, pay attention to your intuition.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Dynamic Mars’ energy gets your heart racing. You can be busier than ever now, but love can still gain your attention. Trust your heart!
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
To travel the journey of your life, first find out what it is you want. Expect changes, and know they are leading you to a better place.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Your life is hot and happening in more than one area. Stay tuned for the next chapter. What happens next can surprise you.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
At work, make sure you are knowledgeable about your field. The more you know, the more powerful you feel. Love is intense.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Prepare to have a sensitive discussion with a loved one. Remember, it’s wise to do more listening than talking. Pay attention.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
A career option could be worth looking at. Focus on the big picture and don’t take risks.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Your love life spices up, and a sensitive discussion can set things back on the right path. Stay positive, Aqua!