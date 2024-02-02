Week of February 4 to February 10

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Romance is close by — be open to receiving love. You can also boost your bank balance, but it’s up to you to follow through, Aqua. 

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your life is destined to be a runaway success, so get organized and act upon opportunities. Friends are supportive; reach out for advice. 

Aries: March 21 – April 19

An opportunity at work can come through; make sure it’s financially good for you. Keep your eye on the prize and don’t get distracted. 

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Venus moving to your career zone, you can attract a wonderful opportunity. When it concerns money, be quick to make a decision. 

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Love is a two-way street; be open about how you feel even if it does make you feel vulnerable. It will be worthwhile, Gem. 

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Avoid risky business that can drain your cash flow. Keep a level of control, not only with your cash and career but with your overall life.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There are opportunities at work but no guarantees, which can make it an intense and confusing time. Stay positive and have faith. 

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Venus influences your career zone and can connect you with someone you have more in common than just work. Start a conversation. 

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A discussion around an awkward topic can result in a positive financial outcome. At work, get organized; life can change without notice. 

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

If you’re single, you owe it to yourself to clear past energy that can block your path to romantic fulfillment. 

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

At work, if you’re put on the spot and forced to say what you mean, do it in a diplomatic way. 

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your career heads in the right direction. Don’t worry about things you can’t control. Be patient — money matters are looking up!