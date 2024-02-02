Love Is In the Air! Your February 4 to February 10 Horoscope Revealed
Week of February 4 to February 10
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Romance is close by — be open to receiving love. You can also boost your bank balance, but it’s up to you to follow through, Aqua.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Your life is destined to be a runaway success, so get organized and act upon opportunities. Friends are supportive; reach out for advice.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
An opportunity at work can come through; make sure it’s financially good for you. Keep your eye on the prize and don’t get distracted.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
With Venus moving to your career zone, you can attract a wonderful opportunity. When it concerns money, be quick to make a decision.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Love is a two-way street; be open about how you feel even if it does make you feel vulnerable. It will be worthwhile, Gem.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Avoid risky business that can drain your cash flow. Keep a level of control, not only with your cash and career but with your overall life.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
There are opportunities at work but no guarantees, which can make it an intense and confusing time. Stay positive and have faith.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Venus influences your career zone and can connect you with someone you have more in common than just work. Start a conversation.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
A discussion around an awkward topic can result in a positive financial outcome. At work, get organized; life can change without notice.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
If you’re single, you owe it to yourself to clear past energy that can block your path to romantic fulfillment.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
At work, if you’re put on the spot and forced to say what you mean, do it in a diplomatic way.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Your career heads in the right direction. Don’t worry about things you can’t control. Be patient — money matters are looking up!