Week of April 14 – April 20

Aries: March 21 – April 19

News of money can come through with partnerships. With love, be open to changing your attitude and see life through new eyes.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

To win a heart, or get cozier with your current partner, express your emotions. Your schedule can change; be open to what comes next.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

At work, when an issue is not clear, listen to your inner guidance and follow your instincts. It’s important you look after yourself, Gem.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

It’s possible that you will change course at work. Be positive, you have big dreams, and this is not the time to entertain self-doubts.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Document money matters to avoid mix-ups. With love, keep it real. The more sincere you can be, the fewer issues you will have.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When you’re inspired, exciting doors can open! Move out of your comfort zone to see how you really feel about someone.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you’re not clear about a financial situation, ask questions. With love, have an open mind and heart — and just be yourself!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Passion is in the stars, but be realistic with love. Negotiate your way into a better situation at work.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A business discussion is favorable for money matters. And with love, you have a chance to meet a soul connection!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There is news on the homefront and you may need to move into action fast. Family, home, and work relationships are emphasized.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

At work, you excel at what you do; don’t allow anyone to tell you otherwise. A project gets approval.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Be passionate about your dreams, especially your financial goals. Extra cash can make its way to your bank account!