Week of February 11 through February 17

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Get a plan in place as to how you want to move forward in life. Love and money are on your radar; don’t be flippant with either.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Share brilliant ideas with like-minded people to move up the ladder of success and status, but at the same time, don’t give away your power.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Money from unexpected sources can head your way, but keep in mind there will probably be a price to pay in one way or another.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A work situation may need your attention, but don’t jump to conclusions. Get the facts, not hearsay, before you say or do anything.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If you have an unsettled situation at work, sit tight, the news is on the way. Be calculated with your decisions and actions, Gem.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Moon energy can give your creativity a boost. Pay attention to your intuition to know that you are on your life purpose path.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Love is in your stars, Leo. Get ready to have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone close — and make it a point to be open and honest.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You have choices to make and it’s important to get organized. Focus on priorities. Get in touch with your dreams. Follow your heart.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When it’s about money or work, use your imagination instead of following the well-worn path. Be creative to find the best solution.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A family moment may not go as you expect, but the outcome can prove to be better. Spend more time with those you love.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Things may not be as they seem at home or on the domestic front. Try not to make a rash judgment.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

An unexpected development at work or with money can provide security. Be wise with your cash; invest, spend, and save.