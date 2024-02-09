Put a Plan in Action! Get Your Horoscope for the Week of February 11 Through February 17
Week of February 11 through February 17
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Get a plan in place as to how you want to move forward in life. Love and money are on your radar; don’t be flippant with either.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Share brilliant ideas with like-minded people to move up the ladder of success and status, but at the same time, don’t give away your power.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Money from unexpected sources can head your way, but keep in mind there will probably be a price to pay in one way or another.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
A work situation may need your attention, but don’t jump to conclusions. Get the facts, not hearsay, before you say or do anything.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
If you have an unsettled situation at work, sit tight, the news is on the way. Be calculated with your decisions and actions, Gem.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Moon energy can give your creativity a boost. Pay attention to your intuition to know that you are on your life purpose path.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Love is in your stars, Leo. Get ready to have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone close — and make it a point to be open and honest.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
You have choices to make and it’s important to get organized. Focus on priorities. Get in touch with your dreams. Follow your heart.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
When it’s about money or work, use your imagination instead of following the well-worn path. Be creative to find the best solution.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
A family moment may not go as you expect, but the outcome can prove to be better. Spend more time with those you love.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Things may not be as they seem at home or on the domestic front. Try not to make a rash judgment.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
An unexpected development at work or with money can provide security. Be wise with your cash; invest, spend, and save.