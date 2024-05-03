Week of May 5 – May 11

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Love is hot in your star chart. Build a strong friendship to create a bond that will last the distance. Communication is vital — speak up!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Whether it concerns your business or personal life, be careful not to overshare. Not everyone needs to know all of your business, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Friends play a big part in your life. A discussion with someone can open the door of opportunity for you to advance at work.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your hard work can return financial rewards. Watch for opportunities that come from chance meetings and lucky coincidences.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

An intellectual connection with a potential love mate can be a perfect match for long-term love — stay connected to your dream.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Insights about a situation in your personal life can become clear this week, and result in you taking action. A win-win outcome is best.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Love and romance are happening in your star chart. There could be compromises to make, but things can end up better than they were.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You can get a lucky break at work. Time management is crucial — the more organized you are the more productive you will be.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

When it’s about love, you can have a deep and meaningful connection with someone, or move your relationship to a deeper level.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A situation with money promises to improve, but you will need to follow through to make it happen. Don’t leave vital business to others.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With love, there is an opening to find true love, an easy connection, or to strengthen your relationship.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your top priorities are money and work! People you meet now can give you a hand with both.