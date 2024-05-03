Time to Speak Up! Get Your Horoscope for the Week of May 5 Through May 11
Week of May 5 – May 11
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Love is hot in your star chart. Build a strong friendship to create a bond that will last the distance. Communication is vital — speak up!
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Whether it concerns your business or personal life, be careful not to overshare. Not everyone needs to know all of your business, Gemini.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Friends play a big part in your life. A discussion with someone can open the door of opportunity for you to advance at work.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Your hard work can return financial rewards. Watch for opportunities that come from chance meetings and lucky coincidences.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
An intellectual connection with a potential love mate can be a perfect match for long-term love — stay connected to your dream.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Insights about a situation in your personal life can become clear this week, and result in you taking action. A win-win outcome is best.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Love and romance are happening in your star chart. There could be compromises to make, but things can end up better than they were.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
You can get a lucky break at work. Time management is crucial — the more organized you are the more productive you will be.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
When it’s about love, you can have a deep and meaningful connection with someone, or move your relationship to a deeper level.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
A situation with money promises to improve, but you will need to follow through to make it happen. Don’t leave vital business to others.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
With love, there is an opening to find true love, an easy connection, or to strengthen your relationship.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Your top priorities are money and work! People you meet now can give you a hand with both.