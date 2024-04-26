Week of April 28 – May 4

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

New Moon energy in your sign attracts a fresh start. An outstanding money matter can sort itself out. Be positive about the outcome.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your work and career get a boost of positive energy. Stay focused on what you want to achieve and don’t get distracted, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be open to sharing your thoughts and inner feelings with those you love and trust to build closer relationships. Family time is crucial.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Watch for opportunities — a lucky break with work can come your way and be very good for you financially. Be prepared, Leo!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your love life has a more permanent feel to it. It’s time to off-load old emotional baggage. A new situation can change your life.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Support can come from outside of your network, but don’t be too quick to share all your business. Do your homework first.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The new Moon in your relationship zone is an indication that you can make positive changes in your personal life and start afresh.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This is an amazing time; with work, love, and family, you can win on all fronts. Be persistent and keep moving forward, one step at a time.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Networking is the key to your success. Ensure you mix and mingle with the right people. Education is important — learn a new skill!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

New Moon energy can make family moments sweet right now. When you put time aside for those you love, everyone wins, Aqua!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Be open to making a commitment, and not close off from someone who could be a good love partner.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Socializing can introduce you to a romantic partner. Be yourself to find true and lasting love.