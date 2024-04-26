Week of April 28 – May 4

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

New Moon energy in your sign attracts a fresh start. An outstanding money matter can sort itself out. Be positive about the outcome.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your work and career get a boost of positive energy. Stay focused on what you want to achieve and don’t get distracted, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be open to sharing your thoughts and inner feelings with those you love and trust to build closer relationships. Family time is crucial.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Watch for opportunities — a lucky break with work can come your way and be very good for you financially. Be prepared, Leo!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your love life has a more permanent feel to it. It’s time to off-load old emotional baggage. A new situation can change your life.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Support can come from outside of your network, but don’t be too quick to share all your business. Do your homework first.

How Did Jim Henson Die? Inside Muppets Puppeteer's Legacy
 How Did Jim Henson Die? Inside the Late Muppets Puppeteer's Legacy

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The new Moon in your relationship zone is an indication that you can make positive changes in your personal life and start afresh.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This is an amazing time; with work, love, and family, you can win on all fronts. Be persistent and keep moving forward, one step at a time.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Networking is the key to your success. Ensure you mix and mingle with the right people. Education is important — learn a new skill!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

New Moon energy can make family moments sweet right now. When you put time aside for those you love, everyone wins, Aqua!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Be open to making a commitment, and not close off from someone who could be a good love partner.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Socializing can introduce you to a romantic partner. Be yourself to find true and lasting love.