Stay Positive This Week! Learn the Horoscopes for April 28 Through May 4 for All 12 Zodiac Signs
Week of April 28 – May 4
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
New Moon energy in your sign attracts a fresh start. An outstanding money matter can sort itself out. Be positive about the outcome.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Your work and career get a boost of positive energy. Stay focused on what you want to achieve and don’t get distracted, Gemini.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Be open to sharing your thoughts and inner feelings with those you love and trust to build closer relationships. Family time is crucial.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Watch for opportunities — a lucky break with work can come your way and be very good for you financially. Be prepared, Leo!
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Your love life has a more permanent feel to it. It’s time to off-load old emotional baggage. A new situation can change your life.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Support can come from outside of your network, but don’t be too quick to share all your business. Do your homework first.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
The new Moon in your relationship zone is an indication that you can make positive changes in your personal life and start afresh.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
This is an amazing time; with work, love, and family, you can win on all fronts. Be persistent and keep moving forward, one step at a time.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Networking is the key to your success. Ensure you mix and mingle with the right people. Education is important — learn a new skill!
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
New Moon energy can make family moments sweet right now. When you put time aside for those you love, everyone wins, Aqua!
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Be open to making a commitment, and not close off from someone who could be a good love partner.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Socializing can introduce you to a romantic partner. Be yourself to find true and lasting love.