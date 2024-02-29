Week of March 3 through March 9 

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Connections with others can be life-changing. Venus’ energy challenges you to invite some people into your life — and block others out! 

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus vibrations get you thinking about how you want your life to be. You can repair an old relationship with a new beginning. 

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You have the opportunity now to push the reset button and start afresh. Get organized at work and make time for socializing and love. 

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your career heads in a new direction and brings excitement and success. Step into your power and embrace what comes next. 

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Discussions are in place for business and work to take off, but you may need to compromise in some way. For success, be a team player. 

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Moon power provides the energy to spark a romantic connection that is intimate, deep, and sincere. Communication is important. 

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You enter a new phase at work. Opportunities open up and there are new doors to walk through. Keep your attention on the future. 

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Working with others gives you great satisfaction, Libra. Your natural problem solving skills excel in a team environment. 

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Moon energy influences your love and social life, and puts you front and center with relationships. Dream big and be positive! 

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Family affairs are a top priority. You can have a fresh start with someone if you can leave the past where it belongs. 

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you want to change your life, make up your mind to do so and forge forward with determination. 

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Finances are looking up! Moon energy can help boost your bank account. Check your self-talk. Make every thought a positive one.