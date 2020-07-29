Kathie Lee Gifford Is Happier Than Ever in Nashville! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Alum’s Home

If you’re wondering why Kathie Lee Gifford is happier than ever living in Nashville, photos of the Today alum’s home could easily explain why. Since she made her move from Greenwich, Connecticut, to Music City in 2018, Kathie Lee has been living in a gorgeous and comfortable home just outside in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessean, the iconic TV host purchased an incredible brownstone mansion for $1.25 million in October 2018. After retiring from the Today show following 11 years in April 2019, the outlet reported the Kathie Lee and Hoda star bought a second home in the same neighborhood in July 2019.

Although Kathie Lee still owns her first Nashville home, she now lives in the new 7,965-square-foot brownstone that she paid $3.7 million for. The two-story home is fitted with a handful of bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a stunning kitchen and finished basement.

While making a move hundreds of miles away can be scary, Kathie Lee revealed she was happier than she has “been in years and years and years.” The doting mom — who shares son Cody Gifford and daughter Cassidy Gifford with late husband Frank Gifford — opened up about her new life when she returned to the Today show for an appearance in November 2019.

“First of all, there is a different culture — completely different culture down there, and it’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” Kathie Lee gushed to former costar and BFF Hoda Kotb. “And they are authentically kind. They are joyful, they have so much fun. Music everywhere. There are barbecues. Everything is Americana, like when I was growing up.”

When she made a brief visit on the morning show months later in January 2020, the Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum said the death of her longtime husband and the “crippling” loneliness she felt was one of the reasons why she moved to Nashville. The former football star sadly died of natural causes at age 84 in August 2015.

“This home of mine in Connecticut, where Frank and I raised our beautiful children and we had so many happy years … when I was living there alone, dogs can only do so much for you,” she candidly explained at the time. “And I love my dogs, but it went from being the most teeming, thrilling, joyful, all the dog sounds, the kid sounds, the smoke in the grill and, you know … it just was life.”

The constant heartbreak pushed Kathie Lee to pursue the move down south. “It came to feel like a mortuary with me just there alone,” she continued. “And I said I need to make a new life for myself or this one’s gonna kill me. The loneliness was crippling.”

Things couldn’t be going better for Kathie Lee since she relocated!

