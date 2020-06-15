Congratulations are in store for Kathie Lee Gifford‘s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, and her new husband, Ben Wierda! The former Today star’s youngest child married her longtime boyfriend during a romantic ceremony, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, June 15.

News of Cassidy, 26, and Ben’s nuptials comes less than a year after Kathie Lee shared the exciting announcement that her little girl was officially engaged. The proud mama couldn’t help but boast after Ben got down on one need and asked for Cassidy’s hand in marriage in November 2019.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff, is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the Kathie Lee and Hoda alum gushed alongside a photo of her daughter and then-fiancé at the time. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

Prior to watching Cassidy walk down the aisle, Kathie Lee allowed fans to follow along as they planned the extravagant wedding. Just days leading up to the ceremony, the beloved news anchor shared the cutest photo lounging on a massive tractor. “When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!” Kathie Lee captioned the snap on June 6.

The doting mom of two — who shares Cassidy and son Cody Gifford, 30, with late husband Frank Gifford — also opened up about her kid’s big day as she attended an event in January 2020. Kathie Lee gave a glimpse inside wedding dress shopping after she revealed they “got the [wedding] date [ready] to go.”

Dan Steinberg/Variety/Shutterstock

“You know, she’s a size zero, a perfect zero, it’s not gonna take six months to make her dress!” the TV personality told Closer Weekly and other reporters about finding the perfect white gown for Cassidy. “She’s getting married in June, so we’re sort of up against [the clock] … but [we’re not]. We just want to go through the experience of sipping champagne while she tries on wedding dresses. Knowing her, she’s already got it in the closet right now.”

Cassidy’s lavish ceremony isn’t the only milestone Kathie Lee has been commemorating. On top of her move to Nashville after leaving Today in April 2019, the former Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee star’s eldest child is also set to tie the knot. In May 2019, Kathie Lee marvled over her son Cody’s engagement.

“My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

We can’t wait to continue celebrating along with Kathie Lee and her kids!