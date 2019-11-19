Kathie Lee Gifford’s 2 Kids Are All Grown up — Get to Know Cody and Cassidy!

Juggling parenthood and work might be difficult, but Kathie Lee Gifford made it look easy while raising her two kids and working as one of Today‘s most iconic hosts for over 11 years. Since leaving the NBC morning show in December of last year, the former star has been enjoying time-off with her kids, son Cody Gifford and daughter Cassidy Gifford.

The 66-year-old beauty — who shares her beautiful brood with late husband Frank Gifford — has proven many times that she shares an amazing relationship with her daughter and son. Kathie’s kids even honored their mom in the most special way during her final episode on Today in April.

To mark her 11-year career on the beloved morning show, Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26, appeared on Today and shared a special homemade video for their mama. Kathie’s two children — who both recently got engaged to their longtime partners just months apart — gushed about how proud they are of their famous mom as the video began playing on the show.

“To you, mom is a TV legend. To us, she is a legendary mom,” Cody said. Then Cassidy sweetly chimed in, “The biggest life lessons that I personally ever learned from my mom [is if] you have a pulse, you have a purpose.”

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

Cody also divulged another helpful tip that his mom taught him. “The best advice I have ever gotten from mom actually came from her father, Pop Pop, and he had told her at a very early age find something you love to do and then figure out a way to get paid for it,” he explained.

Although being a single mom to two adults kids has been a lot more difficult after Kathie’s longtime husband died from a heart attack at age 84 in August 2015, sources told Closer Weekly the Party Animals author couldn’t feel more blessed.

“She’s always in gratitude mode,” an insider exclusively told Closer of the bubbly TV personality. “She misses Frank desperately every day, but she’s healthy, her kids are thriving, and she truly loves her life.” Aww!

Scroll through the gallery below to get to know Kathie’s kids, Cody and Cassidy!