So Much Love! See All the Celebrities That Said ‘I Do’ in 2020

Every year should be filled with love — and 2020 has not let us down — as plenty of celebrities have walked down the aisle to kick off this new decade.

Just a few days into the new year we saw various celebrity couples say “I do” to one another, including Kathy Griffin to her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick. But from what we saw in 2019, we can expect many more couples to get marry in the coming months.

Last year, celebrity couples were getting married left and right. We saw everyone from Katharine McPhee and David Foster tie the knot to Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz to even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian. So who will be next to confess their love for one another?

Scroll on down to see the celebrity couples who took the plunge in 2020!