Time to start planning a wedding! Kathie Lee Gifford is quite excited, as her daughter, Cassidy, is engaged.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the 66-year-old wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Cassidy with her man. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!” Take a look at the sweet post below!

Fans were all about this sweet news, as they took to the comments section to share nothing but kind words. “Oh this is wonderful news!!! Answered prayers for a good man! Thank you for sharing!” one person said. Another added, “This is so fabulous I am so happy for them true love and you will be a great mother-in-law I love it.”

The former Today personality shares Cassidy, 26, and son Cody, 29, with her late husband, Frank Gifford. And this isn’t the first bit of engagement news that Kathie Lee has received in 2019 — Cody is also ready to say I do.

Dan Steinberg/Variety/Shutterstock

“My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!” the Live! alum wrote on Instagram in May 2019. ” It’s been quite the year for Kathie Lee, who not only said goodbye to Hoda Kotb and her Today gig, but she also packed up her bags and headed to Nashville, Tennessee.

“First of all, there is a different culture — completely different culture down there, and it’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” the Godwink Christmas costar said during an appearance on the NBC news show on November 12. “And they are authentically kind. There are some mean ones, I guess, but I don’t hang out with them. They are joyful, they have so much fun. Music everywhere. There are barbecues. Everything is Americana, like when I was growing up — like you did in Texas.”

“Everybody asks me, like, ‘How is Kathie doing?’ I go, ‘You don’t understand. Kathie Lee is happier now than I remember her being,’” Hoda, 55, said of her longtime pal. So great to hear!

It certainly looks like 2019 is ending on a great note for Kathie Lee. We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings!